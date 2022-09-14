MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FE opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.68.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

