MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 929 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.05.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $155.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

