MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank INC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,941,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance
Shares of EL stock opened at $245.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.09. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.
Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.
Estée Lauder Companies Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
