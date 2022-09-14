MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank INC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,941,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.65.

Shares of EL stock opened at $245.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.09. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

