MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 130 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Qorvo by 9,752.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 150,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,708,000 after buying an additional 149,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $86.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.04 and a 200-day moving average of $108.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $85.91 and a one year high of $183.55.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,423 shares of company stock valued at $844,882 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

