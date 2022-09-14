MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases New Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,064,000. Akamai Technologies accounts for 0.2% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

Insider Activity

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $89.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.62. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.90 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

