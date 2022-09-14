MUFG Securities EMEA plc Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,980 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 180,385 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 6.1 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $124.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.