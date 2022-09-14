MUFG Securities EMEA plc Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,374,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,123,000 after acquiring an additional 440,695 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.84.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.