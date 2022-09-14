MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 10,020 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,020 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 315.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,750,000 after purchasing an additional 360,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $709,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corning Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on GLW. Citigroup cut their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.64.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. Corning’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

