MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 1,044,990 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044,990 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,093 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 319,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $51.26.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

