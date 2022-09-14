MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 140 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,419,000 after purchasing an additional 268,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $184.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.67 and a 200-day moving average of $201.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

