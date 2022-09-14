MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 150,700 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 150,700 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.3% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank INC grew its position in Mastercard by 43.1% in the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 19,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 735.8% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Mastercard by 4.0% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 20,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 97.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Mastercard Trading Down 3.8 %
NYSE:MA opened at $325.44 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
