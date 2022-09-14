MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 1,780 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FISV. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $105.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.21. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $111.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.