MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 20,000 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for about 0.2% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.59. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

