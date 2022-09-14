MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 4,585 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,302 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

