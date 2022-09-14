MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 560,749 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 560,749 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,933 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,677 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

Insider Activity

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 7.0 %

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.52. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.88 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

