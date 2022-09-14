MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 662,500 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662,500 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 40.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 27.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen set a $27.75 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $25.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

