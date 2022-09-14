MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 850 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,561,000. Mudita Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,467 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.42.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day moving average of $135.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

