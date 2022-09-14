MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 97,615 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 97,615 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.3% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 877.9% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 64,433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,838,000 after buying an additional 57,844 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.8% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 21,384 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 14,103 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $111.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.69. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $185.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $203.74 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.