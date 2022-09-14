MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $12.61 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,611,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.2% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,940,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 5.4 %

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $510.30 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.07. The company has a market capitalization of $226.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.