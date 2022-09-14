MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $16.05 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 389,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,053,000. Bank of America comprises 0.3% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

