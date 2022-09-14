MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $3.44 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,129,000 after buying an additional 80,954 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 147.0% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $943.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $862.57 and its 200 day moving average is $903.76. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,913.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

