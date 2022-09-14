MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 111,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,461,000. Expeditors International of Washington makes up about 0.2% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

Shares of EXPD opened at $99.79 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.58 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

