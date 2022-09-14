MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baader Bank INC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth about $4,148,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth about $1,075,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth about $702,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Trading Down 5.9 %

SEE opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEE. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,829.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

