Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Raised by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.74.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $218.13 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $97.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

