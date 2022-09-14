NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.4% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,376,000 after purchasing an additional 85,368 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $88.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

