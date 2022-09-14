NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $88.86 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $174.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

