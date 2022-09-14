NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Holdings Boosted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $27,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,960 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,652 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 498,404 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $42,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 20th. CIBC began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $84.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.21%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

