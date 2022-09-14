NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 281.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

NRG Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.80.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.87%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

See Also

