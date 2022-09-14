Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 95,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,457,292 shares.The stock last traded at $91.10 and had previously closed at $95.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.24.

Nutrien Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.34 and its 200 day moving average is $93.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,909,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

