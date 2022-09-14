NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Fubon Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.26.

NVIDIA Trading Down 9.5 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $131.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.39. The stock has a market cap of $326.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $130.99 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

