O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires 1,083 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises about 2.6% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $111.33 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $61.86 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.83.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

