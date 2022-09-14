O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires 11,500 Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Lee Enterprises were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Lee Enterprises Stock Performance

Lee Enterprises Profile

LEE opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

Further Reading

