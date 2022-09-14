O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires 14,930 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 169.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,731 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.4% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $251.99 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

