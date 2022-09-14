O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires 5,000 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,256 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $990,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $642,000. Plustick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at $7,972,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 167.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 541,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after buying an additional 338,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,462,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BTU. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.03. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

