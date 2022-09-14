O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires 656 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,023 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Best Buy comprises approximately 1.8% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,254 shares of company stock worth $174,545. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $73.69 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

