O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires New Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NFE. Citigroup began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price target on New Fortress Energy to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ NFE opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 1.53. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $63.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.29.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $584.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

