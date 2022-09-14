O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Boosts Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth about $3,687,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth about $1,814,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. FIG Partners upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.94. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

