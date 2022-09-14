O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Boosts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.23.

Insider Activity

Newmont Price Performance

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.14. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

