O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Boosts Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,770,000. Arnhold LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 29,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,860,000 after purchasing an additional 27,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 943,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 64,643 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCH. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

PCH opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.15. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

