O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Buys 1,402 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises approximately 2.9% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.38.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $122.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.01. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $117.39 and a one year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

