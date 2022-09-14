O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Buys New Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346,887 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,066,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128,425 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 74.0% in the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 8,154,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $31,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,045,866 shares of company stock valued at $46,895,136. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Energy Transfer Stock Down 3.6 %

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 73.60%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

