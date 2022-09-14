O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Decreases Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc decreased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 402,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 2.0% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 882,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 203,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,112,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $361,000.

Shares of PHYS opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

