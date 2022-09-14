O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,801 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $328,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $193.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $120.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

