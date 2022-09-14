O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Anterix were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Anterix by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Anterix by 32.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Anterix by 13,957.1% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares during the period. QVT Financial LP grew its holdings in Anterix by 2.3% in the first quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 446,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anterix by 134.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 38,748 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.87. Anterix Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $66.55.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

