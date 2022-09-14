O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $1.22 Million Stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 110.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATUSF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. Altius Minerals Co. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $20.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0623 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

