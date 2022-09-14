O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,055 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,357,000 after buying an additional 2,332,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,521,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,024,000 after buying an additional 417,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,933,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,029,000 after buying an additional 3,466,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 9.1 %

LUMN stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LUMN. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

