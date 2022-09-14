O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $1.88 Million Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 39.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLNG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Golar LNG Price Performance

About Golar LNG

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.61. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $30.66.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

