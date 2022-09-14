O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $10.99 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 3.6% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.73. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $204.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.73.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

