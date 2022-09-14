O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $288,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 283,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,123,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Down 2.4 %

GIS opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $78.54.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.