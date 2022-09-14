O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $4.46 Million Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. LGI Homes comprises 1.5% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.10. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $160.59.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LGIH. JMP Securities dropped their price target on LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
