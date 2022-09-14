O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $4.46 Million Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. LGI Homes comprises 1.5% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.10. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $160.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.65 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LGIH. JMP Securities dropped their price target on LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

